Robert W. Day Acquires 2,532 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

