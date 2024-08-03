Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 40,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,486,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third 95,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.16 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

TNGX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

