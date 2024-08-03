Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 40,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,486,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third 95,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.16 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TNGX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
