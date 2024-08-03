Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.20. 1,122,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,514,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
