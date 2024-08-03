Rocket Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 15,132 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 8,912 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,698,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

