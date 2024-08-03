Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

