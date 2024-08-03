Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) VP Brian Keith Larabee Sells 600 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rogers Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $111.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $162.89.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
