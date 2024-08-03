Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $72.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as low as $53.44 and last traded at $53.82. Approximately 2,763,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,744,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 13,592.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Roku by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

