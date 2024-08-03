Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $48.01 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.