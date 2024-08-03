Ronald G. Kukuchka Buys 482 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald G. Kukuchka bought 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $23,796.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PFIS stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.52. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

PFIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

