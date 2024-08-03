Rosenblatt Securities Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $195.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.
PTC Price Performance
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PTC
In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after buying an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $177,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PTC by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $56,076,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
