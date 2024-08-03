Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target to $7.60

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $7.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 79.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

