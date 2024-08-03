Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 100.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 155,223 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

