Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for GEN Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

GENK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.22 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.30. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,628,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

