Roth Capital Comments on Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBSI. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 2.3 %

BBSI stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

