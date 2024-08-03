Roth Capital Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the game software company will earn $5.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

NASDAQ EA opened at $148.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

