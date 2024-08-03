Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $81.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

