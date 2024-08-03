Royal Bank of Canada Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$252.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$245.00 to C$252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.38. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.