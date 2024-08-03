Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $132.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after acquiring an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

