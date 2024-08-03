Royal Bank of Canada Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $152.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.29.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.