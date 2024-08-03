Royal Bank of Canada Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $35.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.0% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

