Royal Bank of Canada Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $66.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.24.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,596,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

