Royal Bank of Canada Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $145.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $145.35 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.