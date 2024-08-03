RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.