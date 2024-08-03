RTX (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTX. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.