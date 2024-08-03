Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $14.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

