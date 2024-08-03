Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 1,556.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $675.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

