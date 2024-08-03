Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

