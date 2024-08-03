Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 69.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 214,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 163,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

