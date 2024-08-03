Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

