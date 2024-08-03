Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

