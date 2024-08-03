Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

