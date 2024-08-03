Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $73,000 Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.