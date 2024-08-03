Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $78,000 Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 130,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,578,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,771.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

