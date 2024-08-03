Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

