Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $89,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

