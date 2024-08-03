Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,565 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ COCO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,500.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,500.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.