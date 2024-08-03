Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,248 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

