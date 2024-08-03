Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.67. 50,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 892,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 744,049 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,964,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

