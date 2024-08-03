Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.900-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion.

Ryder System Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.