Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Shares of RHP stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.