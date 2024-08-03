Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
