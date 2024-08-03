Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.