Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SABA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $8.44.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
