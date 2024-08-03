Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SABA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

