Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 293,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

