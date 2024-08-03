Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.