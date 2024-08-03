Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

