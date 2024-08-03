Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades CGI Group (TSE:GIB) to “Strong-Buy”

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGI Group

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group ( TSE:GIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.97. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.