SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP
SAP Price Performance
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.