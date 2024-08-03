Sarah Payne Sells 8,691 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSII opened at $38.26 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $774.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSII

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.