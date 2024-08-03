Sarah Payne Sells 8,691 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of HSII opened at $38.26 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $774.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
