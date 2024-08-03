Saundra Strong Sells 6,300 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $285,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 5.4 %

BFST stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

