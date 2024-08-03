Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $22.28

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $24.32. Schrödinger shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 195,414 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

